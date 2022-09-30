For Catholic High cheer squad captain Phoebe Neuville, there’s no such thing as a day off.
The 17-year-old senior is always busy with something, whether her multiple sports and organizations on campus (cheer, tennis, student council, Beta, spirit committee, Key Club, Mu Alpha Theta and 2022 Homecoming Court, just to name a few) or her intense dance schedule at The Dance Factory, where she has been dancing for over a decade.
In addition to a full load of extracurricular activities, Neuville is also taking a full load of advanced classes this year, including dual enrollment, honors, and AP courses.
Neuville currently has a 3.7 GPA and dreams of attending LSU to eventually become a pediatrician. She is the daughter of Darrell and Phett Neuville and has one sibling, an older brother named DJ who graduated from CHS last year.
Q: What does being cheer captain mean to you?
A: It’s a lot of responsibility. You have to be a leader and keep the crowd going. You also have to keep the game upbeat and keep the spirit up. We don’t just cheer for football, we also do pep rallies and stuff. Cheer and Dance are the main spirit groups, so a bunch of people count on us. Everything has to be upbeat, you’re smiling all the time. It’s a big responsibility
Q: How is the captain chosen?
A: There’s three steps to it. There’s a tryout which includes a cheer, a dance, and a jump. You don’t have to get the highest score, but I did. The next part is a popularity vote, our coach sends out a form when you make the cheer team to vote for the captain. Then you have teacher recommendations.
Q: What is your favorite part about cheer?
A: Cheering at the football games. It just puts me in a good mood.
Q: What about the hardest part?
A: Long practices, trying to get all of our stunts to hit, and having a perfect performance. When middle school practices with us, it’s like I’m in charge of two teams so that’s hard too
Q: Favorite memory from your time in cheer?
A:Definitely camp. Camp memories are always the best, just being with the cheer team every day for a week and having fun. When we go to camp at the beach, we hang out in the beach house and talk all night and blast the speakers and dance. It’s fun.”