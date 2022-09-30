For Catholic High cheer squad captain Phoebe Neuville, there’s no such thing as a day off.

The 17-year-old senior is always busy with something, whether her multiple sports and organizations on campus (cheer, tennis, student council, Beta, spirit committee, Key Club, Mu Alpha Theta and 2022 Homecoming Court, just to name a few) or her intense dance schedule at The Dance Factory, where she has been dancing for over a decade.



