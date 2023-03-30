CHS senior Braye Bernard is the definition of a dedicated student-athlete.
In addition to her demanding practice schedule with the Lady Panthers softball team, Bernard also spends an hour a week just working on her hitting.
The hard work has paid off for the 18-year-old. Bernard will continue her playing career at Grambling next season while she majors in social work, planning to specialize in juvenile cases once she graduates.
In addition to softball, Bernard is also a member of the Junior Daughters and spent the past 16 years with Franny’s Studio of Dance.
Q: How long have you been playing softball?
A: SInce I was two or three years old, somewhere around there.
Q: How did you get started?
A: My dad, he’s a big baseball guy. He pitched at NISH and my grandfather did as well. He’s in the hall of fame. We started with tee-ball in Coteau and then went to little league and slow pitch. Then they moved me to the PepperPlex in the sixth grade and I was on the middle school team in sixth and seventh grade. I started playing on the varsity team in eighth grade. This is my fifth year on varsity.
Q: What is your favorite part about softball?
A: How fun it can be and being under pressure. Seeing what I can do. When I hit that home run tonight, I had two strikes. I like the pressure, I’m a two-strike hitter.
Q: What’s the hardest part?
A: There’s a lot. When you’re trying to hit the cut and you don’t or when you don't do your job as an individual to help the team.
Q: Favorite softball memory?
A: I have so many. If I had to choose one it would have to be playing travel ball and getting to go to different places and face different pitchers.
Q: What are your top three places that softball has taken you?
A: Alabama, Arkansas, and Galveston, Texas.
Q: What are your personal goals for the season?
A: All-District for sure. I think I made All-American last year so I want to try to do that again. I want to be a role model for the younger players and show them that even though I had a rough start in the beginning, I can still come back and be great at the end.
Q: Team goals?
A: I want the young girls to know that they can come to me about anything, whether it’s softball or personal life. I want them to trust me and come to me as a big sister.
Q: Would you recommend softball to others?
A: If you’re leaning towards softball, make sure it’s what you want to do. See if you like it first. If you end up liking it, you have to work hard for it but it’s most definitely worth it.
