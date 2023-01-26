It only took 40 minutes for the New Iberia Senior High boys soccer team to secure a mercy-rule victory over cross-town rival Westgate in Wednesday’s senior night contest.

The Yellow Jackets are flying high this season, with impressive district performances against Lafayette High and Barbe. With an 8-8-4 record, NISH sits just inside the playoff window in Division I and could secure a first round game close to home with a good performance against Acadiana on Thursday.



