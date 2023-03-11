When all was said and done, the difference between No. 3 Franklin and North Central on Friday evening was just seven points in the second quarter.
Trailing 9-8 after the first period, the defending state champs went on a run to extend their lead and send the Hornets into halftime trailing 28-21. That would be the last quarter that Franklin would lose.
Returning to the court with intensity, the Hornets began to claw their way back into the game. After going 11-8 in the third quarter and 15-14 in the fourth, the game was decided on one late turnover and a series of Hurricanes' free throws that put the game just out of Franklin’s reach.
“Those guys came out with great energy,” head coach Tremayne Johnson said of his opponents. “They came out with a game plan and we came out with a game plan and I believe that we both executed the game plan well. It just came down to the end.”
Johnson highlighted his seniors, Dayln Bell, Ashton Page and Tayshaun Johnson.
“I’m going to miss these two guys next year,” he said at the post-game press conference alongside Bell and Page. “My three seniors left on their shields tonight, so I can’t complain or ask anything other than that.”
Johnson said that his team’s effort and never-say-die attitude in the fourth quarter demonstrates why Franklin deserved to be in the final.
“Like I said in the last couple of interviews, I have a team that has some dog in them,” he said. “They’re going to fight until the end. We beat the odds, not a lot of people thought that we would make it this far so nobody has a reason to hang their heads.”
Bell finished the game as the team’s stat leader with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Juniors Jayshaun Johnson and Jkylon Ceasar each scored 12 points against North Central.
Johnson praised the performances of his underclassmen, but focused primarily on the departure of his seniors.
“I’m excited about those guys because they have another shot at the trophy,” he explained. “Right now, I’m more worried about these (seniors) because they won’t get that opportunity again. Those younger guys have time to work and get better.”
Johnson also highlighted the community support that the team received, not just from the city of Franklin, but also St. Mary Parish.
“I was just happy to see the community come together and be positive,” he said. “It’s not just big for Franklin High School basketball, but for Franklin High School as a whole and the community of Franklin and St. Mary Parish. We also have a team just down the road, Patterson High School, who made it this far, so it’s big for our whole entire parish.”