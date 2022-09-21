Hawkins_Running
Junior quarterback Quaterius Hawkins passed for 123 yards and 1 TD against Jackson State

 gsutigers.com

JACKSON, Miss. | The Grambling State University football team refused to back down in the opening half on Saturday afternoon, but 11th-ranked Jackson State imposed its will and flexed its muscles in a 24-point third quarter in a 66-24 home-opener victory in the W.C. Gordon Classic on Saturday afternoon at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Grambling State (1-2) got the ball to begin the game. After a short Quaterius Hawkins to Maurice Washington completion, Ryan Peppins caught a short pass but fumbled the football at the GSU 21.



