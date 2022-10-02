The Delcambre football team looked to have finally met its match when it hosted Westminster Christian Academy for the Panther’s homecoming football game on Friday. A second-half shoutout, and an unstoppable rushing offense, lead the Panthers to one of their best starts in over a decade.

Tied 14-14 going into halftime, head coach Artie Liuzza knew that he had to get his team focused ahead of the second half.



