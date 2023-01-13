KJ Williams inches closer to 2,000 point milestone
Buy Now

Murray State transfer and current LSU senior KJ Williams is closing in on 2,000 points.  

A look at news and notes from around the SEC

SEC Player of the Week – Texas A&M forward Julius Marble, a 6-foot-9, 245-pound junior from Dallas, Texas, averaged 17 points and 7.5 rebounds in wins at Florida and against LSU. His dominance in the paint helped the Aggies win for the first time in Gainesville with a 66-63 win over Florida and snap a 10-game losing skid to LSU with a convincing 69-56 victory over the Tigers. Marble connected on 57.7 percent of his shots as he posted 17 bruising points against both the Gators and Tigers. He narrowly missed his first career double-double with nine rebounds against LSU and had 15 boards in the two games.



Tags