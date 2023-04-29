For Olivia Cestia and Phoebe Neuville, the decision to forfeit their quarterfinal matches after picking up back-to-back wins in the LHSAA State Tennis Tournament was an easy one to make.
“It was a mutual decision,” said senior Olivia Cestia. “We both knew it in our heads but I don’t remember who was the first one to actually say it. We both agreed.”
The duo defeated St. Louis Catholic 2-0 (6-0, 6-2) to open tournament play before a three-hour rain delay caused their Thursday games to be spread out between two days.
“We went to State and they had a rain delay, so we weren’t going to be able to play until Friday,” explained Neuville. “We were able to play two matches on Thursday.”
That caused a big problem for the seniors, since Thursday was their final day of classes and Friday was going to be their last day on campus before graduation.
“Thursday was our actual last day (of school) but we missed it because we were at state,” said Neuville. “That was the Mother’s Day Mass, so our moms didn’t get to go to that and we didn’t want to miss our last fun day either, so we came back.”
“On Thursday you normally play three matches before you move on to the second day, but since we were so behind we could only play two,” Cestia said. “Since our third match was going to be Friday in Monroe, we opted out to be able to come and spend our last day with our classmates.”
The seniors knew they would have to make a difficult decision: stay at the tournament and compete in the quarterfinals, or end their season early to make it back in time for Friday’s festivities.
“We’ve missed so much school this year because of tennis with Regionals, going to Mobile and State,” said Neuville.
“It was bittersweet but at the same time, we ended on a win, so it wasn’t a sad thing.”
The two seniors won their final two matches on Thursday Pope John Paul II, scoring 6-4 and a 7-5 wins to end their season with a victory. The victories ended six-year careers for both of the seniors, who began playing tennis at Catholic High in the seventh grade.
Cestia and Neuville were able to make it back for their final day, starting off Friday’s celebration with the annual Senior Bike Ride before attending mass and receiving their senior superlative awards.
“We had our Senior Bike Ride this morning,” said Cestia. “We went to Duffy’s (Diner) and rode our bikes to school and through the halls and now we’re having a crawfish boil and a fun day.”
Cestia won the award for Best Hair, while Neuville won Best Smile.