slu practice
Buy Now
Sam Conners/SLU Athletics

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team hit the practice field for the first time Wednesday morning at Strawberry Stadium.

Southeastern, the preseason Southland Conference favorite and one of six FCS teams to be ranked in the top 25 in each of the past three years, heads into the 2022 campaign looking for its third playoff appearance in the past four seasons. SLU fifth-year head coach Frank Scelfo was especially impressed with one aspect of his Lions' performance.



Tags