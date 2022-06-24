BATON ROUGE—After leading McNeese softball to the 2022 regular season title, the Southland Conference Tournament title, and its first regional tournament final in program history, head coach James Landreneau has been named Louisiana Sports Writers Association "Coach of the Year".
Joining Landreneau as McNeese representatives on the All-Louisiana team is sophomore pitcher Ashley Vallejo and sophomore third baseman Jil Poullard. Vallejo was named to the first team while Poullard was a second team selection.
In his fifth full season, Landreneau won 40 games for the third time, leading McNeese to a 40-21 record this season including two wins over nationally ranked Notre Dame at the NCAA Tournament. The 2022 Southland Conference "Coach of the Year" picked up his 200th career win over Lamar on April 23.
Vallejo, a native of New Waverly, Texas had a break-out season where she was also named the SLC "Pitcher of the Year" after posting an 18-8 overall record and a perfect 9-0 record with a 0.26 ERA and five shutouts in league play. Vallejo also led the Cowgirls in strikeouts with 121, innings pitched (168.2), and eight shutouts. The All-SLC first teamer was also a member of the SLC All-Tournament team.
Poullard, the native of Moss Bluff led the Cowgirls in almost every offensive statistical category in her first season playing third base. Poullard produced a team high .367 batting average, .640 slugging percent, 45 RBI, seven home runs, four triples, and 37 walks. Poullard was second on the team with 55 hits and tied for second with 44 runs scored. Like Vallejo, Poullard was also a first team All-SLC pick and a member of the SLC All-Tournament team.