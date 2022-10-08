Saints
New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

 Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints

Last season, on short preparation and in an offense more designed to take advantage of the talents of quarterback Russell Wilson, Seattle’s Geno Smith was made pedestrian by a New Orleans Saints defense that pedestrian-izes quarterbacks who’ve had far more preparation and effectiveness than Smith had shown in his NFL career.

Smith completed 12 of 22 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown, with no interceptions, and was sacked five times for minus-38 yards in the Saints’ 13-10, nationally televised road victory.



