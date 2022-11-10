saints defense
Buy Now

New Orleans Saints players in action during their 2022 Week 9 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

 Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

This isn't the first time this season that the New Orleans Saints simply have been looking to get back to something they already have done well before. The good thing, linebacker Demario Davis said, is that entering Sunday's game against the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, they've done it before.

Defensively, the Saints (3-6) played their best game of the season in a 24-0 victory over the Raiders just eight days before offering one of their least efficient ones in a 27-13 loss to the Ravens.



Tags