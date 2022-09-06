Saints Defense
Demario Davis signed with the New Orleans Saints as an unrestricted free agent in 2018 in large part because quarterback Drew Brees helmed one of the most prolific offenses in NFL history, and Davis never had played with a quarterback and offense that had been as accomplished and effective, one that ranked in the top nine in yards per game for 14 straight seasons, from 2006-19.

Five seasons later it wouldn't at all be a surprise if, in large part, the reason free agents signed up to join the Saints is because of the resume Davis and the defense have constructed under Coach Dennis Allen, who served as defensive coordinator from 2015-21.



