The Reese's Senior Bowl has announced that Ronald Curry, the New Orleans Saints' passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach, will serve as the offensive coordinator for the college all-star game's National team.

Curry just completed his seventh season on the New Orleans coaching staff, his first in his current role, having tutored the team's quarterbacks since 2021 and serving as wide receivers coach from 2019-20. In 2022, the New Orleans offense improved from 28th in 2021 to 19th in net yards per game, while the passing offense improved from 32nd to 16th. Under Curry's supervision, Andy Dalton started the last 14 games of the season and completed a career-best 66.7% of his passes (252-of-378) for 2,871 yards with 18 touchdown passes and only eight interceptions and a 95.2 passer rating. The Hampton, Va., native helped Michael Thomas shatter the NFL's receptions record and club receiving yardage records in 2019, when he posted 149 receptions for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns as he was selected Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year.



Tags