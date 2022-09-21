Saints Instigation
Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints Coach Dennis Allen said he spoke with Marshon Lattimore on Monday, and advised the Pro Bowl cornerback that opponents will continue instigation tactics after Lattimore was ejected from Sunday's 20-10 loss to Tampa Bay in the Caesars Superdome.

Lattimore was ejected with Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans, who was given a one-game suspension by the NFL for his role in a fourth-quarter altercation that nearly led to a brawl.