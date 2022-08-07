saints mathieu.JPG
New Orleans Saints took the field for practice during 2022 Training Camp presented by Rouses Markets on Thursday, August 4.

 Tatiana Lubanko/New Orleans Saints

In Tyrann Mathieu's first news conference since joining the New Orleans Saints in training camp, the All-Pro safety said he was thankful for the support he received from teammates and the organization during the time he was away attending to a personal matter.

Mathieu missed the first six camp practices, but has been present for the last two as the 10-year veteran engages in a ramp-up period while readying to join practice as a full participant.