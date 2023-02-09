Ruthie Dugal
BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana High School Officials Association (LHSOA) is pleased to announce the election of Ruthie Dugal as its next President.

A native of Lafayette, LA, Dugal brings over 30 years of experience as a multi-sport high school official, collegiate referee, and Regional Coordinator of Officials. She is a former LHSAA basketball, softball, and volleyball coach and has served on the LHSOA leadership team since 2010.



