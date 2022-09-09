saints kamara
When Alvin Kamara looks around the New Orleans Saints' locker room, among the teammates he sees are a healthy quarterback in Jameis Winston, a healthy returning receiver in Michael Thomas and a couple of valuable additions to the receiving corps in veteran Jarvis Landry and rookie Chris Olave.

What he doesn't envision as prominently this season – and with the returnees and additions, hopes to not see nearly as much – is the 'X' affixed to his back that he saw a good portion of last season, when Thomas missed the entire season, Winston missed the final 10 games, Landry labored in Cleveland and Olave shined at Ohio State. The Saints open the regular season Sunday against the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.



