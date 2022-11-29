LDWF
Next week, the Louisiana Department and Development (LDWF) licensing staff will offer commercial license sales at the Lake Charles office on Monday, December 5, and Tuesday, December 6 (from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.). The office is located at 1025 Tom Watson Rd., in Lake Charles. (NOTE: This office has recently moved to a new location.)

This is the second in a series of four remote license sales LDWF is hosting in an effort to assist commercial fishermen and business owners in obtaining their commercial licenses.



