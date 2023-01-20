BATON ROUGE — Angel Reese scored 30 and recorded her 19th straight double-double, tying Sylvia Fowles’ LSU record as No. 3 LSU holds off Arkansas 79-76 in a thriller Thursday night in the PMAC. Both teams battled all four quarters as it came down to the final minutes of the game that saw two lead changes and crucial free throws.

“It was a good game,” We dominated the boards, which we did the last time we played them. Sometimes you leave and just say ‘that was a good game.’ It was a good game for women’s basketball. Good game for the SEC. Great student section tonight, first time we have seen them in forever.



