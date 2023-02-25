Red Card

Red cards can be issued for several reasons, including violent conduct and serious foul play. 

 PGMOL

Hot on the heels of the now-infamous melee between Zachary and Liberty Magnet that saw both teams tossed from the playoffs by LHSAA, the unofficial soccer red cards numbers paint a disturbing picture of the tense landscape that prep sports has found itself in.

191 red cards were issued in the 2022/23 season, nearly 40 more than in the previous year and the highest number issued since 2015, when data first became available.



