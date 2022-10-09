There are certain plays that all Catholic High fans will remember and will live on in lore.
Friday night, when the chips were on the line, another history-making play propelled CHS to a 20-17 win over Ascension Episcopal in the District 7-2A opener for both teams.
After falling behind 10-0 going into the fourth quarter, the Panthers scored twice to take a 14-10 lead with five minutes left in the contest.
But the visiting Gators had one final trick as Cade Darder threw a 76 yard touchdown pass with just over four minutes left to put AES back on top 17-14.
CHS needed a miracle play to at least have a chance to tie and force overtime.
Well, maybe not a miracle, but something close to it.
Quarterback Luke Landry threw the ball to Chris Green, who then flipped the ball back to a trailing Tristan Lewis, the famous hook-and-ladder play, and the Panthers ended up on the seven yard line. Two plays later, Javon brown scored his second touchdown of the game and the Panthers retook the lead 20-17 with just over two minutes left and held on for the win to improve to 2-4 overall and 1-0 in district.
"We put in the hook and ladder because Luke is a good quarterback but he's not going to throw the ball 60, 70 yards downfield," CHS coach Scott Wattigny said. "We put in the play because when we were in despereation mode that was when we were going to use it."
"We have been working on that play for the last seven weeks and Mark Cambry, our wide receiver coach said, 'Coach I love the hook and ladder here,' and I said I love it too and it worked out perfectly."
A well-designed bit of razzle-dazzle that fans will talk about for years.
And it was the second bit of trickery that CHS used in the game. The first happened in the third quarter as the Panthers pulled off a fake punt that kept a drive alive that led to Brown's first touchdown that cut the Ascension lead to 10-7 and gave CHS the chance to pull off its second straight win after opening the season 0-4.
"That fake punt was huge," Wattigny said. "If we don't make it, I'm not sure we win this game."
But the Panthers did win and kept their season and playoff hopes alive as Landry threw for more than 200 yards to go with Brown's two touchdowns and a defensive effort that kept a high-flying AES offense in check for most of the night.
"I can't say enough about our defense," Wattigny said. "Those guys kept a team that scores 30, 40 points per game to 10 points for most of it. Those guys played their hearts out."
When asked if there were more trick plays in the future, Wattigny laughed.