When Westgate hosted North Vermilion on Friday for Senior Night, the Tigers desperately needed a win. With a 7-18 record, the Tigers are hanging on just outside of a playoff spot. A win against the Patriots would keep their postseason hunt alive, but they would need someone to step up and lead the team to a victory.

Enter senior Brailon Raymond, who scored nine three-pointers on his way to a 35-point performance to lift the Tigers to a 71-41 victory.



