New Iberia Senior High was fired up for its home game against Catholic High Friday night.
The state's top-ranked non-select Division I basketball team was playing only its second home game, which came on the heels of a seven-game road trip.
The Yellow Jackets were in top form with Wayne Randall-Bashay scoring 30 points and Christian Walker adding 13 in a 67-39 win.
"When Catholic High called us to play, I was excited," NISH coach Chad Pourciau said. "I'm not sure when these two schools last played each other in basketball."
The community was also excited as the gym was near capacity with a vocal crowd. The Yellow Jackets sported new uniforms with "The Hive" emblazoned across the front of their jerseys.
"I thought the energy and effort was pretty good," said Pourciau, whose team hadn't played at home since a 75-40 rout of Ellender in the season opener Nov. 16.
"I was pleased with the crowd. I know our kids were excited to finally play in front of our fans."
NISH (9-0) raced to a 17-1 lead at the end of the first quarter. Randall-Bashay scored the first seven points and collected three steals within two minutes of the tip. The 6-foot-5 junior shot 3-of-5 from the floor in the quarter.
"Wayne gives people problems with his defense because he's so long and active," Pourciau said. "I didn't realize he scored 30 points. It was a smooth 30. He got a lot of easy buckets at the rim."
Kentravian Smith and Walker each hit a 3-pointer in the first quarter. Kylan Dugas put the Jackets ahead 14-0 on a strong drive to the basket at the 3:25 mark of the first.
CHS (5-3) was 0-for-7 from the field in the first quarter. Senior Kaiden Faulk got the Panthers on the board with a free throw.
"We talked about coming out with a defensive presence and setting a tone," Pourciau said. "Outside of a foul with 30 seconds in the first quarter, we held them to one point."
The Panthers got their first field goal on a 3 from Tristian Lewis at the 7:00 mark of the second quarter. The sophomore finished with three 3-pointers and a team-high 11 points.
"Tristan is one of the hottest shooters on the team," CHS coach Casey McGrew said. "He can shoot it from 30 feet."
Early in the second quarter, Walker drained back-to-back 3's to extend NISH"s lead to 25-4. The senior made 3 of 6 shots - all triples - in the first half, which ended with the Jackets ahead 33-12. Jayden Westley (3-of-5 FG) added seven points.
"I think we're playing well," Pourciau said. "I thought our best game of the year was at Liberty."
Last Thursday, the Jackets defeated Liberty Magnet 50-49 in Baton Rouge in a showdown between the top-ranked programs in non-select and select Division I.
The event drew a lot of attention with a rap concert and a videographer who posted a 30-plus minute recap of the game on YouTube.
"I thought everybody gave us a little something in that game," Pourciau said. "Liberty played for a state title last year. I think they had won 20 straight home games. We looked at it as a measuring stick of where we are. We knew it was a big game."
NISH"s road trip included wins at non-select Division I No. 7 Ponchatoula (8-4), Archbishop Rummel (7-3) and a 67-65 win at Northside on Dec. 2.
"We always say that anytime you can go on the road and win - especially against some of the teams we've played - you're going to be ready come playoff time," Pourciau said. "I think these early season road victories will go a long way for us come playoff time."
Next week, the Jackets host St. Martinville on Tuesday and Northwest on Thursday. The following week, they'll participate in the Darrel Mitchell Holiday Classic in St. Martinville.
Jaiden Mitchell scored eight points and Kylen Chretien added seven points for the Panthers, who return to action in the North Vermilion Tournament Dec. 28-30.
"I just talked to the guys about staying sharp over the holidays," McGrew said. "We're trying to figure out which days we're going to practice. What days are we going to give them off? It's the holidays, so I want to give them some time with their families."
The North Vermilion Tournament is a round-robin format that will send the Panthers against Lafayette High (8-3), Kinder (3-6) and Kaplan (4-3).
CHS will begin District 8-2A play at Delcambre (4-7) on Jan. 3. Last year, the Panthers were district co-champs with Franklin. It was the program's first league title since 2014.
"Our goal is to win the district title," McGrew said. "I told them that last year. Our goal also is to compete with teams better than we did tonight. I was to see us get more disciplined and more fundamental on offense.
"I find that when we get into a game like tonight, we lose focus of what we practiced and let teams dictate what they want us to do. That's something we preach to them all the time. We don't want that to happen."