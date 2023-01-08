Fans who watched the Yellow Jackets play at the Darrel Mitchell Holiday Classic will be forgiven if they thought there was another coach on the NISH sidelines.
Towering above the other coaches was junior forward Wayne Randall-Bashay, sidelined by injury but every bit the leader that he has always been on the court for NISH this season.
After suffering an ACL sprain during NISH’s game against St. Martinville, Randall-Bashay knew that he would need to step up if the Yellow Jackets had any chance of maintaining their undefeated run atop the Division I power rankings.
According to NISH head coach Chad Pourciau, that’s exactly what the junior did.
“He’s as big a piece of these wins as anything,” Pourciau said after NISH’s tournament victory over Breaux Bridge. “It’s easy, especially for high school kids, to just back away. You get hurt when you’re having a hell of a year, it’s easy to become disengaged. Wayne is at every shoot around, he’s at every practice, he’s talking to the guys at every huddle. He’s engaged in the games and sitting right next to the coaches on the bench, so it speaks to the character of Wayne. That’s why he is going to be a really successful kid and a really successful player, because it’s not about Wayne, it’s about the team for him. I’m glad that he’s on our side.”
Randall-Bashay said that the motivation to step into that leadership position came from his experiences as a freshman.
“In my first year, we were kind of lacking in leadership with our seniors and our captains,” he explained. “I didn’t want that to happen to us this year, so we needed somebody to step up and keep us pushing to be better.”
At the Holiday Classic, his words of encouragement went beyond simple platitudes and cheers. Randall-Bashay explained that he was able to give instructions and tricks that helped NISH remain undefeated against some of the toughest opposition in the state.
“I was telling them to not get discouraged and to stay active,” he said “I told Christian (Walker) to just keep shooting the ball, Austin (Delahoussaye) to take the shots that are open, and for KD (Kylan Dugas) to just attack, attack, attack. I taught them my tips and tricks for how to get rebounds and they really showed me that they were actually watching. They did it and they were successful. They were really open to me and I appreciate them for that.”
It would be easy for his older teammates to write off the words of a younger player, but Randall-Bashay said that his commitment to the team has been matched by his teammate’s willingness to listen to his advice.
“They respond to it well and they take it as motivation. They know that I’m not trying to tell them what to do, so it really works out well for us. (The coaches) just let me do my thing. I give suggestions during the game and we just go from there.”
His hard work off the court isn’t just benefiting his teammates, however. Randall-Bashay said that he is getting a new perspective of the game by watching from the sidelines, and expected to make his return as an even better player.
“I’m getting to see the game from a different perspective and that really helps me out,” he said. “I can see gaps on the floor that I can attack and where we should be positioned on defense. I feel like it’s going to bring my game to another level.”
Standing 6-foot-5, Randall-Bashay is a dominant player but still hasn’t settled into the mold for the next level. Pourciau said that he has no doubts that the junior will be a major player at the college level, and that his performances off the court make him a player that few programs will want to miss out on.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that he’s a college basketball player, he’s just got to find the fit,” Pourciau said. “Is he a ‘3 and D’ wing because he’s not really a post (player)? Somebody is going to get a really good basketball player, but I think that those things make the difference between him and somebody else. He’s a good student, a good kid and a great teammate. He understands basketball. He gets the Xs and Os and he has what you want in a basketball player. He’s a junior and his ceiling is high and somebody is going to get a really good player.”
Under his current rehabilitation plan, Randall-Bashay expects to make his return to the court on Jan. 17 in NISH’s road contest against Iowa.
The Yellow Jackets are currently on a 15-game winning streak and are competing in the Teurlings Catholic Rebel Roundball Classic.