MBB_Asheville_Championship
Buy Now

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The bracket is set for the 2022 Asheville Championship men's college basketball tournament as the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Men's Basketball team will join East Tennessee State, Elon University and Harvard University in the second-annual Championship, scheduled to take place at the Harrah's Cherokee Center - Asheville Nov. 11-13.

Tickets are expected to go on sale in early September via each school's ticketing department, the venue, and AshevilleChampionship.com.



Tags