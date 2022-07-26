Chris Smith
Buy Now
ragincajuns.com

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

NEW ORLEANS – The defending Sun Belt Conference champion Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns had five players earn preseason honors on Monday as the league office released its 2022 Preseason Football Teams and Coaches' Poll.

In voting conducted by the league's head coaches, Louisiana was picked to finish first in the SBC West Division after garnering 12 first-place votes and a league-best 95 points.



Tags