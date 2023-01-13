Brock Appiah
Reigning Sun Belt Indoor 200-meter champion Brock Appiah returns this winter for the Ragin Cajuns. 

LAFAYETTE - The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Men's and Women's Indoor track and field officially kicked off its 2023 season on Friday when it travels to Baton Rouge to compete in the annual LSU Purple Tiger at Carl Maddox Field House.

Saturday's meet was the first of five tuneups for Louisiana before competing in the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships on Feb. 20-21 in Birmingham, Ala. The Ragin' Cajuns will also compete in events at Vanderbilt (Jan. 20-21), Houston (Jan. 27), McNeese (Jan. 27) and Samford (Feb. 11).



