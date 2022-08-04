MBB_2022_Summer_Tour_Puerto_Rico.jpeg
LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Men's Basketball team will get in some extra work this summer on the court beginning next week as it will take a summer tour of Puerto Rico.

The summer trip for Louisiana, scheduled for August 11-16, will be its third in school history following visits to Spain (2013) and Cuba (2017). The venture to Puerto Rico will be the second in school history for the Ragin' Cajuns and the first since competing in the 1999 San Juan Shootout.