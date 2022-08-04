LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Men's Basketball team will get in some extra work this summer on the court beginning next week as it will take a summer tour of Puerto Rico.
The summer trip for Louisiana, scheduled for August 11-16, will be its third in school history following visits to Spain (2013) and Cuba (2017). The venture to Puerto Rico will be the second in school history for the Ragin' Cajuns and the first since competing in the 1999 San Juan Shootout.
Louisiana will play games in Guayanbo, P.R., facing three all-star teams at Mario Morales Coliseum. The trip will also be a bonding and educational experience for the Ragin' Cajuns, who will experience the culture and rich history of San Juan.
"Our upcoming trip to Puerto Rico will be a great experience for our student athletes," head coach Bob Marlin said. "This opportunity will allow our young men to grow and come together as a cohesive unit, both athletically as well as socially with the shared time together. As per NCAA rules, we are allowed 10 practice days which also is a benefit to getting a headstart on the coming season."
Louisiana returns eight letterwinners from last year's squad that reached the championship game of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament.
Jordan Brown and Kobe Julien – each named to the All-Sun Belt Conference team – return for the Ragin' Cajuns along with senior Greg Williams, Jr., Jalen Dalcourt, Joe Charles, Michael Thomas, Kentrell Garnett and Isaiah Richards.
Four newcomers – Themus Fulks, Chancellor White, Vinny Sigona and Kyran Ratliff – are set to get their first experience in a Ragin' Cajuns uniform.
