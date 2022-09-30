UL v South Alabama
The Ragin Cajuns will face South Alabama for Homecoming this Saturday

 BENJAMIN R. MASSEY

LAFAYETTE – After a pair of setbacks on the road, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Football team returns to the friendly confines of Cajun Field on Saturday when it hosts Sun Belt Conference rival South Alabama in the annual Homecoming game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will be streamed live on ESPN+ with Dan McDonald (pbp) and Eric Mouton (color) providing commentary.



