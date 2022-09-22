UL Game 4 Preview
BENJAMIN R. MASSEY

LAFAYETTE — Coming off its first loss on the gridiron in over a year, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football team officially opens Sun Belt Conference play on Saturday when it visits in-state foe ULM at Malone Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be streamed live on ESPN+ with Nick White (pbp) and Desmund Lighten (color) providing commentary.



