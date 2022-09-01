Coach Des
LAFAYETTE – The Michael Desormeaux era at Cajun Field officially kicks off on Saturday when the defending Sun Belt Conference champion Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Football team hosts in-state foe Southeastern Louisiana in the annual Herbert Heymann Classic.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. The game will be available live on ESPN+ with fans able to listen to the game on the Varsity Network, Hot 107.9 FM and ESPN 1420 AM. Fan can receive additional information by visiting the Gameday Central page.



