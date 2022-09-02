ul soccer loss
Ben Massey/University of Louisiana

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

BEAUMONT, Texas – Freshman Penelope Montenegro scored her first collegiate goal to give the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns an early lead, but Lamar kept up its high-scoring surge to start the season and claim a 4-1 victory on Thursday at the LU Soccer Complex.

Eva Karen, Sabrina Lopez, Trinity Clark and Cariel Ellis each scored goals as Lamar (3-0-0), which scored a combined eight goals in its first two matches, remained unbeaten on the season and earned its third straight victory over Louisiana (1-1-2).



Tags