BEAUMONT, Texas – Freshman Penelope Montenegro scored her first collegiate goal to give the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns an early lead, but Lamar kept up its high-scoring surge to start the season and claim a 4-1 victory on Thursday at the LU Soccer Complex.
Eva Karen, Sabrina Lopez, Trinity Clark and Cariel Ellis each scored goals as Lamar (3-0-0), which scored a combined eight goals in its first two matches, remained unbeaten on the season and earned its third straight victory over Louisiana (1-1-2).
Louisiana held a 17-8 advantage in shot attempts and took an early 1-0 lead when Montenegro scored on an unassisted goal early in the 10th minute. The lead would hold until the 19-minute mark when Karen scored on an unassisted equalizer to knot the match at 1-1.
The Cardinals would take a 2-1 lead into the break on Lopez's first goal of the season off an assist from Arely Alaniz before scoring 38 seconds into the second half on Clark's goal with Isela Ramirez and Ellis credited with an assist.
Ellis posted her third goal of the season just over 10 minutes later in the 56th minute when she collected a pass from Ramirez and found the left corner of the net.
Montenegro led Louisiana with five shot attempts, including three on frame. Hailly Waterhouse and Tatum Beck each attempted a pair of shots with Beck, Alyssa Abbott, Ruthny Mathurin and Mariella Stephens each posting shots on-goal.
Nicole Panis stopped six shots in the match for Lamar, which opened the season with a 3-0 win over Houston before a 5-1 win over Tarleton State.
Louisiana will continue its five-match road swing on Sunday when it travels to face Abilene Christian in a 1 p.m. contest. The match will be streamed live on ESPN+ with live stats available at CajunStats.com.