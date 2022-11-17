SunBelt_SBC-Monogram_2c-LBG

NEW ORLEANS – Officials at the top levels of a college sports conference headquartered in New Orleans used or tolerated racist and misogynistic slurs that created a hostile work environment, according to recent filings in a 2021 lawsuit by a Black former employee that was settled this week.

Attorneys for plaintiff Patrick Hairston, who accused the conference of racial discrimination after his 2020 firing, confirmed that they reached a settlement agreement with the conference Monday, but would not comment on the terms of the agreement. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Sun Belt website included the administrators named in Hairston’s suit in its staff directory.



