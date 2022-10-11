Kamara v Seahawks
Buy Now

Saints RB Alvin Kamara in action during their Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

 Layne Murdoch/Saints

It wasn't as simple as, "Here it is, stop it if you can," for the New Orleans Saints' run game Sunday against Seattle.

Obviously, there was an element of subterfuge, in order to keep the Seahawks defense guessing a bit in New Orleans' 39-32 victory in the Caesars Superdome.



Tags