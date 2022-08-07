Purchase Access

The New Iberia Senior High School band, known as the Pride of Cajunland, celebrated the completion of a grueling two-week long band camp with a performance for the community.

The band performed two movements of their new show, as well as the national anthem and the NISH fight song.



