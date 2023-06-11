After winning a state title in 2021 and making it to the Division I semifinals in 2022, the Westgate Tigers have adopted a winner’s mindset ahead of the upcoming season.
With titles in the trophy cabinet and alumni in the NFL, the Tigers will once again hope to make a trip to Superdome.
The road won’t be easy, however, as once again head coach Ryan Antoine has crafted one of the most difficult regular season schedules in the state.
Westgate begins the season by hosting the annual Berry Bowl against New Iberia Senior High. Last season, Westgate won the game by a 47-point margin.
The Tigers will travel to Lake Charles College Prep in Week 2 before hosting Evangel and St. Martinville.
District play begins in Week 6 with a trip to Teurlings before hosting North Vermilion, Lafayette Christian and St. Thomas Moore. Westgate will end the regular season with an away contest against Northside.
Antoine will rely on several of last season’s top performers to once again lead the Tigers to victory.
On offense, junior Jaboree Antoine will once again step in as quarterback for the Tigers. Last season Antoine quickly grew into the position and will look to pick up right where he left off.
Antoine is also one of the top defensive backs in the country, with a four-star rating from both On3 and 247 Sports. Antoine’s ability to read the field and come up with important defensive plays has only been improved by his understanding of the offensive side of the game.
Giving Antoine a hand on offense will be running back Tavias Gordon and all-around athlete Davian “Diamond” Jackson.
Gordon nearly crossed the 1,000 rushing yards mark last season, picking up 955 yards from 158 carries for 13 touchdowns. Gordon also ended the season with one touchdown and 113 receiving yards.
Jackson also finished last season with impressive numbers. With 345 rushing yards from 70 carries and 259 receiving yards, Jackson combined for 6 touchdowns in his sophomore season.
The defensive unit is shored up by LSU-commit De’Myrion Johnson, who is one of the highest rated defensive linemen in the state. Johnson went viral last season for responding to a teammate jumping offside with a slap on the helmet, proof of just how important he is as a player and a leader on the team.
Westgate’s major coaching appointments remain the same as last season, with Derek Landry and Tyrunn Walker returning as offensive and defensive coordinators, respectively. Randall Antoine makes his return as running backs and special teams coach alongside Kendrick Porter (defensive backs coach), Edwin Pierre and Marcel Winston (offensive line coaches) and Devin Boutte (wide receivers coach). Oliver Winston returns for his 23rd season with the team.