The Yellow Jackets are entering the second season under the leadership of head coach Josh Lierman and look poised to continue their upward trend from last season.
After ending the 2021 season with a dismal 0-10 record, the Yellow Jackets turned to Lierman, a former defensive coordinator at NISH, to get the program back on track.
The changes didn’t come easy as the Yellow Jackets struggled at times to learn entirely new offensive and defensive schemes, but as the season progressed NISH seemed to improve almost by the minute.
Leading the resurgence was quarterback Allen Hamilton, who will make his return this season as a senior. Hamilton was able to guide the Yellow Jackets away from the Wing-T formation used under head coach Curt Ware and adapt the NISH offense to a more well-balanced system.
Behind Hamilton will once again be junior running back Shanga Charles. Charles, known for his power and ability to always grind out one or two additional yards after contact, will be a crucial component to NISH’s success this season.
On defense, NISH are returning two of the top defensive backs in the area in Lemario Allen and Dwayne Scott. Allen and Scott both excel at neutralizing an opponent’s ability to establish the passing game and can deliver bone-crushing tackles as well.
The Yellow Jackets will begin the season with a trip across town to face Westgate in the annual Berry Bowl. NISH will kick off District 3-5A play in Week 2 with a trip to Moss Bluff to face Sam Houston before returning home to host Acadiana. Southside (Week 4) away and Carencro (Week 5) at home lead into NISH’s first and only break from the district schedule.
NISH will host Class 4A opponent Opelousas in Week 6 before battling Barbe on the road and Comeaux and Sulphur at home. The Yellow Jackets will end the regular season with a road game against Lafayette High.
Last year NISH ended the season with a 3-7 record, picking up wins against Sam Houston, Comeaux and Lafayette. Lierman will hope to perform better in this year’s Berry Bowl to star the season off on the right foot.