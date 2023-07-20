With just over a month until the 2023 prep football season begins, the Loreauville High School Tigers are wasting no time in getting everything ready for another successful year. 

With several 7-on-7 games against local teams, along with appearances at STM's Quick Slants tournament and the annual Ragin' Cajuns Battle on the Bayou tournament, the Tigers are working hard to improve on last season's performances.



