With just over a month until the 2023 prep football season begins, the Loreauville High School Tigers are wasting no time in getting everything ready for another successful year.
With several 7-on-7 games against local teams, along with appearances at STM's Quick Slants tournament and the annual Ragin' Cajuns Battle on the Bayou tournament, the Tigers are working hard to improve on last season's performances.
After finishing the regular season with a 6-4 record, the Tigers began postseason play in the newly formed Non-Select Division III. A 50-6 win over No. 20 seed Vidalia advanced the Tigers to the second round against No. 4 seed St. James on the road. The Tigers lost 41-14.
This year, Loreaville will be faced with many unanswered questions ahead of the 2023 season. With the departure of star running back Evan Simon, the Tigers are without their most potent weapon from the 2022 campaign. Offensive linemen Ean Price and Bralyn Berard also leave big holes that the Tigers will need to fill before the season kicks off on Aug. 31.
One position that the Tigers won’t have to worry about will be quarterback. With both Trevor Dooley (senior) and Hayden Benoit (junior) making their returns, Loreauville will have two solid QBs to rely on.
Benoit made the most of his time in the pocket last season, completing 48 percent of his passes (80/165) for 915 yards and 10 touchdowns. The highs didn’t come without a few lows, including six interceptions, but Benoit showed that he was also able to pick up both important yards and points on the ground, racking up 56 yards and six touchdowns from just 12 carries.
Also making his return to the team is senior Joshua Polk. Polk, who played a dual-threat role last season, will be expected to take on a bit more responsibility this season. Polk averaged 8.31 yards per carry last season, scoring two touchdowns. He won't be able to match Simon's physical style, but Polk's speed, acceleration and ability to make a defender miss will be crucial to his, and Loreauville's, success this season.
On defense, seniors Kaine Olivier (DE) and Ricardo JeanLouis (FS) will look to re-establish the dominant defense that Loreauville defensive coordinator Eric Howard loves to play.
JeanLouis, a six-foot, three-inch DB with an ability to make a bone-rattling tackle, has already shown his playmaking abilities in several 7-on-7 contests this summer.
Olivier will also be one to watch this season. With 88 tackles (11 for loss), three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and five pass breakups, Olivier has the strength and game IQ to make a big play when his team needs it the most. Olivier has attended several camps this summer, including the famous Louisiana Line Camp, so fans shouldn’t be surprised if he surpasses last season’s sack tally of 13.
The Tigers will begin their season against 3A opponent Erath before traveling to DeQuincy in Week 2. Another home contest (Vermilion Catholic) will lead into back-to-back away games against North Vermilion and Welsh.
Loreauville will begin District 8-2A play in Week 6 with West St. Mary at home. The Tigers will play Franklin (home), Ascension (away) and Catholic High (home) before ending the regular season on the road against Delcambre.