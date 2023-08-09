The Highland Baptist Christian School Bears will have one goal in mind for the 2023 season: stay healthy.
After going 5-5 in the 2021 season, the Bears looked poised to make a playoff appearance last season before an injury crisis resulted in Highland ending the season with a dismal 2-8 record, including eight straight losses to close out the season.
One of the biggest losses for the Bears was QB Parker Perry, who went down with a leg injury in Week 4 after a hot start in his new position.
Perry's stats from last season look good, even with such a small amount of minutes. In his first three games of the season Perry went 24 from 42 for 372 yards and five TDs. If he can continue that form in 2023, the Bears will have a dangerous offense that can make a big splash in district.
Backing up Perry will once again be junior Austin Stafford, who ended the season with 172 carries for 557 yards and 4 touchdowns. Stafford has a fantastic understanding of the game and can easily make his mark out wide should the Bears need an additional passing option, making him a true dual-threat.
On defense, head coach Rick Hutson will look to returning starters Charlie Dartez and Blayde White.
Dartez racked up 67 total tackles last season, including three for a loss, with one interception. The six foot one inch senior is comfortable with both run and pass defenses and is quick with a hit, giving the Bears a presence on defense that opposing teams will want to steer clear of.
White excelled on defense lasts season, recording 34 total tackles and one interception in 2022. His quick feet and ability to read offenses make him a fantastic defender, with White also being capable of putting in a shift on offense.
Highland will only have four home games this season, adding extra pressure to a team that will be looking to make their first Select Division IV playoff appearance.
The Bears will kick off the season on Sept. 1 with a road contest against Houma Christian, who they defeated 20-14 in last year's season opener.
Highland will follow that up with a repeat of their second win from 2022, hosting Hamilton Christian in Week 2. The Bears won't play another home game until Oct. 13 when they host District 7-1A rival Covenant Christian in Week 7.
A trip down the road to Jeanerette will close out the Bear's traveling schedule, followed by home games against district opponents Centerville and Central Catholic.