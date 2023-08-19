Football fans can finally rejoice as the 2023 prep football season has officially begun.
Several Teche Area teams took part in scrimmages on Thursday, with coaches getting an early look at how their teams stack up ahead of next week’s jamborees.
New Iberia Senior High (Patterson), Westgate (Carencro), Loreauville (MLK Charter), Erath (Ascension Episcopal) and Highland Baptist (Gueydan) all hosted their scrimmages, while Catholic High (Centerville), St. Martinville (Lafayette Christian) and Delcambre (Elton) were on the road.
Jenaerete traveled to Berwick on Friday while West St. Mary played Westminster Lafayette to close out the week.
At NISH, the Yellow Jackets were able to put the finishing touches on several aspects of the game before traveling to Vanderbilt Catholic for next Thursday’s jamboree.
NISH QB Allen Hamilton looked good against Patterson, sitting comfortably in the pocket and delivering several inch-perfect passes. The Yellow Jacket defense also excelled on Thursday, with Lemario Allen scooping up a forced fumble for a touchdown on Patterson’s first play on offense.
Across town, Westgate was also having a successful scrimmage against Carencro. The Class 5A powerhouse went blow for blow with Westgate’s first, second and third string, forcing the Tigers to rise to the occasion.
Junior QB Jaboree Antoine showed why he will be the No. 1 choice to take snaps this season, linking up well with his receivers and scrambling forward several times for big gains. Sophomore Peyton Landry also got in several reps with the first team, taking a few big hits but still delivering solid passes ahead of his debut season.
Westgate’s defense looked well-drilled against the Bears of Carencro, coming up with several big stops and pass breakups and communicating well as a unit. Linebacker Dy'traevous "Spida" Lively looked sharp on both run and pass defenses.
The season will continue next week for jamborees, including the annual Iberia Parish Sugarcane Football Jamboree, which will be played at Jeanerette High School. Highland Baptist will begin the night against Delcambre before Jeanerette and Loreaville take the field.
Westgate will play their jamboree game at Lafayette Christian. Catholic High will face off against Opelousas Catholic at the St. Edmund’s jamboree in Eunice.
