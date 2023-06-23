The 2023 prep football season won’t start for another 11 weeks, but several programs around the state have already made changes to their coaching staffs ahead of the season.
Catholic High parted ways with Scott Wattigny, who returned to his alma mater Holy Cross for the upcoming season. Replacing him is CHS grad and former Ascension Episcopal head coach Matt Desormeaux, who also serves as assistant principal for the Panthers.
New Iberia Senior High head coach Josh Lierman will face off against several new coaches in District 3-5A play this year, with Barbe, Comeaux, Lafayette and Sulphur all parting ways with their previous head coaches.
2022 Non-Select Division III state champions Many will have a new leader on the sidelines next season following the departure of Jess Curtis for the Natchitoches Central job.
LCA coach Trev Faulk made headlines last season when he announced his departure from Lafayette Christian following a state final appearance in 2022 and state title wins in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.
A full list of prep coaching changes across Louisiana is included below, courtesy of Alex Newell.
Acadiana Renaissance
Out: New Program
In: Travis Blaize, former Westminster HC
A.J. Ellender
Out: Jesse Turner
In: John Haslit, A.J. Ellender assistant
Ascension Christian
Out: Josh Puryear
In: Rohan Davey, former LSU QB
Avoyelles
Out: Andy Boone/Jacob Carruth
In: Corey Bannister, Avoyelles AD
Barbe
Out: Mike Cutrera
In: Skeet Owens, Barbe OC
Bastrop
Out: Cedric Sherrod
In: Tank Washington, former Carroll HC
Bolton
Out: James Dartez
In: Clint Dean, Northwood-Lena co-DC
Booker T. Washington (SH)
Out: Tony Reliford
In: Gary Cooper, Huntington RB/TE coach
Bossier
Out: Deaumonte Johnson
In: Gary Smith, Haughton DC
Bunkie
Out: Nick Pujol
In: Jimmie Hillman, Marksville HC
Caldwell Parish
Out: Jimmy Sampson
In: Cleo Head, Ouachita Christian assistant
Catholic (BR)
Out: David Simoneaux
In: Hudson Fuller, West Feliciana HC
Catholic (NI)
Out: Scott Wattigny
In: Matt Desormeaux, former Ascension Episcopal HC
Catholic (PC)
Out: Vinnie Bullara
In: Jacob Carruth, Avoyelles HC
Cedar Creek
Out: Matt Middleton
In: William Parkerson, former Cedar Creek DC
Central (BR)
Out: Sid Edwards
In: David Simoneaux, Catholic (BR) HC
Central Private
Out: B.J. Wilson
In: Cole Holden, Oak Forest assistant
Church Point
Out: J.C. Arceneaux
In: Rob Pool, Church Point DC
Comeaux
Out: Eric Holden
In: Marquis Newsome, Comeaux DC
Covenant Christian
Out: Cullen Matherne
In: Jesse Turner, A.J. Ellender HC
DeQuincy
Out: Matt Dufresne
In: Tate Woodard, DeQuincy OC
East Jefferson
Out: Angel Cardona/Ashton Duhe
In: Brian Glover, Grace King HC
Eleanor McMain
Out: Shan Williams
In: Brandon Walters, former West St. John HC
Fontainebleau
Out: Chris Blocker
In: J.J. Kavanaugh, North Caddo HC
Franklinton
Out: Guy LeCompte
In: Nick Saltaformaggio, former Holy Cross HC
Glen Oaks
Out: Sean Beauchamp
In: Anthony Johnson, Madison Prep assistant
Glenbrook
Out: David Feaster
In: Reagan Smith, North Caddo OC
Grant
Out: Dillon Barrett
In: Jarvous Felton, Grant DC
Green Oaks
Out: Chadwick Lewis
In: James Bradford, Green Oaks DC
Hamilton Christian
Out: Ragan McDaniel
In: Dexter Washington, HCS boys basketball coach/former FB HC
Holy Cross
Out: Nick Saltaformaggio
In: Scott Wattigny, former Hannan/Catholic-NI HC
Holy Savior Menard
Out: Justin Charles
In: David Perkins, Menard AD
Houma Christian
Out: Butch Theriot (2022 Interim)
In: Jamar Celestine, Terrebonne assistant
Istrouma
Out: Jeremy Gladney
In: Sid Edwards, former Central/Redemptorist HC
Jennings
Out: Rusty Phelps
In: Bret Fuselier, Kinder HC
J.S. Clark
Out: New Program
In: Ross Akpen, Madison Prep OC
Kinder
Out: Bret Fuselier
In: Justin Reed, Kinder OC
Lafayette
Out: Cedric Figaro
In:
Lafayette Christian
Out: Trev Faulk
In: Hunter Landry, Lafayette Christian OC
LaGrange
Out: Marrico Wilson
In: Idaibi Ogbanga, Southwood OC
Lakeview
Out: Brandon Helms
In: Andy Boone, Avoyelles HC
Live Oak
Out: Blane Westmoreland
In: Hutch Gonzalez, Central OC/former Mandeville HC
Madison Parish
Out: Milton Green
In: Levi Washington, former Madison Parish HC
Magnolia Charter
Out: Toriano Williams
In: Anthony Johnson, ??
Many
Out: Jess Curtis
In: Dillon Barrett, Grant HC
Marksville
Out: Jimmie Hillman
In: Josh Harper, Sacred Heart HC
Natchitoches Central
Out: James Wilkerson
In: Jess Curtis, Many HC
North Caddo
Out: J.J. Kavanaugh/Bill Jehling
In: Chase Thompson, North Caddo DC
North Central
Out: Jacob Carruth/Byron Porter
In:
North Vermilion
Out: Brett Blakey
In: Joe Heintz, Pine Prairie HC
Northside
Out: John Simmons
In: Jacarde Carter, Northside DC/former LCA HC
Oberlin
Out: Durell Peloquin/Richard Clark
In: Curt Ware, former Rayne/New Iberia HC
Opelousas Catholic
Out: Thomas David
In: Cullen Matherne, former Covenant Christian HC
Ouachita Parish
Out: Todd Garvin
In: Benjy Lewis, Ouachita Parish DC
Pickering
Out: Jared Underwood
In: John Daugherty, former Natchitoches Central assistant
Pine Prairie
Out: Joe Heintz
In: Charles Hazard, former Many HC
Plaquemine
Out: Drey Trosclair
In: Donald Williams, Plaquemine STC
Port Barre
Out: Craig Stevens
In: Brent Angelle, Port Barre OC
Red River
Out: Jeff Harper
In: Byron Keller, Many assistant
Richwood
Out: Marcus Yanez
In: Bakari Guice, Richwood DC
Rosepine
Out: Brad Ducote
In: Troy Gardner, Rosepine OC
Sacred Heart
Out: Josh Harper
In: Jacob Aguillard, Iota DC
South Beauregard
Out: Dwight Hudler
In:
Southwood
Out: Jesse Esters
In: Mike Green, Woodlawn-SH DC
St. John
Out: Coby Minton
In: Bryan Troxclair, Zachary assistant
St. Martin's
Out: Frank Gendusa
In: Kevin Dizer, St. Martin's assistant
St. Thomas Aquinas
Out: Randell Legette
In: Shane Mulhern, St. Stanislaus (MS) assistant
Sulphur
Out: Chris Towery
In: Cody Gueringer, Welsh HC
Thibodaux
Out: Chris Dugas
In: Drey Trosclair, Plaquemine HC
Vidalia
Out: Mike Norris
In: Josh West, Natchez (MS) assistant
Ville Platte
Out: Roy Serie
In:
Vinton
Out: Lark Hebert
In: Tyler Lavergne, Vinton QBs coach
Welsh
Out: Cody Gueringer
In: Ronnie Courville, Welsh DC
West Feliciana
Out: Hudson Fuller
In: Devin Ducote, Catholic (BR) DC
West Jefferson
Out: Willie Brooks
In: DeCarlos Holmes, former SBW/Woodlawn-SH HC
West Monroe
Out: Jerry Arledge
In: Todd Garvin, Ouachita Parish HC
West St. John
Out: Greg Johnson
In: Derron Thomas, East St. John assistant
Westminster (OP)
Out: Travis Blaize
In: Byron Porter, Bentley College (MA) DC