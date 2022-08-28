Four Teche-area teams faced off on Thursday night for the Iberia Parish Sugarcane Jamboree, making the official start of the 2022 prep football season.
In the first contest of the night, jamboree hosts Delcambre competed against Highland Baptist, with each team hoping to get a solid start to the season.
Delcambre established a lead early thanks to the excellent running game of senior Jaxon Wiggins. Adding to the Panther offense was senior quarterback Parker leBlanc, who seemed unfazed by the wet and rainy conditions as he completed passes and scrambled out of the pocket.
Highland Baptist struggled early in the game, seeming to be unable to provide an answer for Delcambre’s offensive threats. The Bears settled in as the game progressed, led by first-year quarterback Parker Perry. Perry, a senior at Highland Baptist, took over the position after spending most of last season as the Bear’s punter.
Undeterred by inexperience, Parker showed his courageous attitude on offense, settling into a collapsing pocket and making several important passes to drive the Bears downfield.
Despite a late rally by Highland, the Delcambre defense were able to keep the Bears quiet, finishing the game 28-0 for the Panthers.
Jeanerette took the field for the second game of the night, preparing for their first real contest of the year so far. Their opponent Loreauville entered the game struggling with injuries and absences, and were relegated to playing in the I-formation.
Senior Evan Simon proved to be a bright spot for the black and gold Tigers, establishing a dominant running game early for Loreauville and putting the young team at ease.
Jeanerette, led by sophomore quarterback Zyon Colar, were able to move the ball well, but struggled to find the final move into the endzone.
Loreauville came away with a shutout 18-0 win, which will go a long way to settling a young and untested roster. Jeanerette, despite being unable to get on the scoreboard, showed that they will be a difficult team to beat this year, especially at Class 1A.
New Iberia Senior High and Westgate both held their jamboree contests on Friday. The Yellow Jackets hosted the Franklin Hornets and Westgate hosted Class 3A powerhouse Lake Charles College Prep. Cathoic High traveled to Eunice to compete in the Joe Nagata Memorial Jamboree, facing off against St. Edmund.
