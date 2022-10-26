There’s been big changes made to Louisiana prep football playoffs this year. The LHSAA Executive Committee, while re-examining which teams would be classified as Select and which would be Non-Select, made drastic changes to the playoff brackets.
Gone are the traditional Classes for Non-Select teams, now all teams will be broken up into eight divisions, four Select and four Non-Select.
Some schools, like 2021 Class 4A state champs Westgate High School, have been bumped up to Division I and will now compete with public school powerhouses like Zachary and newcomer Southside.
For Jeanerette, the excitement from dropping down to Class 1A won’t last long, as they will still have to face Class 2A opponents in the Non-Select Division IV playoffs.
In all Select divisions, the top 24 teams will compete in the playoffs, with the top eight teams receiving a BYE in the Bi-District Round. Non-Select divisions will include more teams, 28, but will only award BYEs to the top four teams .
Teams receiving a BYE in the first round of games are guaranteed a home game for the second round, regardless of any upsets that may occur in Round 1.
Here is the list of Teche-area teams and their corresponding postseason divisions:
NON-SELECT
Division I
• New Iberia Senior High (formerly Class 5A)
• Westgate High School (formerly Class 4A)
Division II
• St. Martinville Senior High School (formerly Class 3A)
Erath High School (formerly Class 3A)
Division III
• Loreauville High School (formerly Class 2A)
• West St. Mary High School (formerly Class 2A)
Division IV
• Jeanerette High School (formerly Class 1A)
• Franklin Senior High School (formerly Class 2A)
Delcambre High School (formerly Class 2A)
Centerville High School (formerly Class 1A)
SELECT
Division III
Catholic High School
Division IV
• Hanson Memorial High School
• Highland Baptist Christian School
Below are the current power ratings for each team, according to GeauxPreps.com:
• Catholic High- No. 13 in Select Division III
• Centerville- No. 24 in Non-Select Division IV
• Delcambre- No. 22 in Non-Select Division IV
• Erath- No. 14 in Non-Select Division II
• Franklin- No. 18 in Non-Select Division IV
• Hanson Memorial- No. 12 in Select Division IV
• Highland Baptist- No. 28 in Select Division IV
• Jeanerette- No. 17 in Non-Select Division IV
• Loreauville- No. 20 in Non-Select Division III
• NISH- No. 37 in Non-Select Division I
• Saint Martinville- No. 11 in Non-Select Division II
• Westgate- No. 9 in Non Select Division I
• West St. Mary- No. 39 in Non-Select Division III
This year, all eight state championship games will be played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
The full list of state championship game times is as follows: