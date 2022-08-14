The Grambling State University football program begins a nine-part series as we look to breakdown each position, starting with the quarterbacks.
Quarterbacks
Grambling State welcomes back a familiar face as the quarterbacks coach, Devante Kincade, who spent two seasons for the Tigers, guiding GSU to back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Championships, along with two consecutive Celebration Bowl appearances.
"It's a blessing to be back at the G," Kincade said. "It feels like 2016 again. Being back as a coach is truly a blessing."
Kincade may be a familiar face among the Grambling State faithful, but he is a new addition to Hue Jackson's coaching staff, which brings a lot of enthusiasm and energy.
Jackson brings in five new quarterbacks to fall camp and the competition is extreme fierce. Kincade said he wanted to come in and work with great coaches, while teaching and developing the young quarterbacks.
"It's been an adjustment working with these quarterbacks," Kincade said. "I wanted to come in and show them all the things I knew from my time playing here at Grambling State to playing in the XFL. I have been blessed to be with some great coaches so I wanted to get these quarterbacks acclimated to the system Coach Jackson and our staff want to use. Our expectation this season is put a lot of points on the board."
Newcomers: Chance Amie, Julian Calvez, Amani Gilmore, Quaterius Hawkins and Kajiya Hollawayne
Running Backs
Position Coach: Kris Peters
The ground game is one of the most important aspects of the offense and Peters said the running backs are working on their fundamentals each day to be a better unit.
"We had a great spring," Peters said. "We got a lot better. I am glad we are back and we have the full team now, so we are getting a lot of work in. The running backs are working hard, the offensive line is working hard and the defense has been spectacular. We've got to get back to it and make sure we are hitting our fundamentals and going over every aspect."
Peters inherited three running backs off the previous team and welcomed the addition of five new backs.
"We talk about everyone being a star in their own role," he said. "Not everyone is going to be doing the same thing, but at the same time, they will need to be effective."
Peters said his experience working with Grambling State head coach Hue Jackson has been phenomenal.
"This is my first coaching job, so I am blessed to be in this position," Peters, who is a graduate of Alcorn State, said. "Coach Jackson came in and found a kid from Baton Rouge and gave him an opportunity. I am learning from him at a high level and I expect to coach my guys at a high level as well."
Key Returners: Keilon Elder, Jaylen Joseph and CJ Russell
Newcomers: Floyd Chalk IV, Jaden Handy, Dedrick Talbert, Maurice Washington and Chance Williams