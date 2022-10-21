Following an exciting year of football for the fifth and sixth-grade team at Catholic High School, one final test remained: hosting the Catholic League championship game against Cathedral on Wednesday.
Head coach Michael Haik said that he wasn’t even sure the team would have enough players to compete this season, but several fifth-grade students stepped up when it mattered most.
“It was a great season,” Haik said after the game. “We started off with 13 sixth-graders and we added about 10 fifth-graders a week before the season started. These kids have been working their behinds off, even though they have been outnumbered. We had to take a quarterback off and put him on the line, put a running back on the line. These kids have grit even though they’ve been playing out of position. I couldn’t be more happy with them.”
When the Panthers lined up to face Cathedral, fans immediately noticed that the home team had less than half the players on the sideline that their traveling opponents did. Haik said that being outnumbered was a common occurrence this season, but praised the hard work that his team put in both in the summer and during the season.
“Fatima had 60 or 70 guys, Cathedral had 63 guys, and we’re 22 strong, so I couldn’t be more proud of the guys,” he said. “We have so few kids that I can’t play any No. 2s. At the end, when I brought on some of the younger guys, we still had to keep starters in because I don’t have subs. Since July 1, our kids have had to work harder. Doing sprints, bear crawls and suicides, we worked hard because we knew they’d have to go both ways.”
Despite the thin roster, the Panthers looked to match up evenly with Cathedral in the first half. Forced to punt on their first drive and failing to convert on fourth down in their second, the Panthers retained a positive attitude and finally got on the scoreboard just before halftime, courtesy of a Kyan Batiste touchdown and a 2-point conversion to lead the game 8-7.
Haik said that Cathedral was a tough opponent to face due to their roster full of quality players.
“Cathedral was just a bad matchup for us,” he explained. ‘On one drive alone, they ran upwards of 20 guys in and out, so that wears you thin when you only have 12 kids.”
The depth disparity finally took control of the game with just seconds remaining until halftime, as Cathedral received a kind referee ruling on what appeared to be a fumbled ball by the quarterback. With the Panthers doing their best to make it to the halftime break, Cathedral struck again with a long passing touchdown to retake the lead.
For Haik, the lack of a home-field advantage with the officials seemed a big odd.
“The referees seem to be a lot friendlier and Lafayette teams seem to have more of a home-field advantage when they play at home,” he said after the loss. “We don’t seem to get the same kind of home-field advantage from our referees. That second-to-last play should’ve been the empty-hand rule, the quarterback’s arm went forwards and the ball went backwards, but it’s called incomplete. How that’s called incomplete, I have no clue. Instead of having the ball on the 20 with a shot to go up by a touchdown, one play later they go 80 yards and score. That play hurt, but it’s also a result of us being thin. #5, who made that great touchdown run, missed a tackle because he was worn thin.
The Panthers fared even worse in the second half, giving up a dramatic goal-line stand on fourth and short to a facemask penalty and looking unable to establish the run game.
Catholic High, unable to string together a consistent defensive effort, lost the game 27-8.
Despite the loss, Haik said that fans can be assured that his team will continue to impress in the historic red uniform for years to come.
“This crew is special, very special, across the board,” he said of his players. “To the average fan, #5 and #1 standout, but breaking down film and you see that the quantity isn’t there, but there is a core of 14 really good athletes that are going to be in it for the long-haul.”