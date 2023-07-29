Prep Soccer PHOTOS: NISH wins inaugural Copa Iberia BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Jul 29, 2023 Jul 29, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now NISH's Mauricio Martinez dribbles through the Erath midfield. Matthew Louviere Buy Now NISH and Erath players battle for the ball in the final game of the season. Matthew Louviere Buy Now NISH's John Langlinais dribbles past an Erath defender. Matthew Louviere Buy Now NISH's goalkeeper collects the ball after a quick Erath counterattack. Matthew Louviere Buy Now An Erath player dribbles away from NISH pressure. Matthew Louviere Buy Now Matthew Louviere Buy Now Three NISH players form a wall to defend against an Erath free kick. Matthew Louviere Buy Now NISH defenders head the ball away from danger. Matthew Louviere Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The New Iberia Senior High soccer team defeated Erath on Thursday to secure championship bragging rights in the inaugural Copa Iberia 7-on-7 Summer Soccer League. Several teams took part in the competition, which took place during June and July and served to reinforce soccer skills and improve team bonding ahead of the 2033/24 season. Catholic High fielded two teams and hosted all games. Erath, Highland Baptist and NISH fielded teams while players from Westgate also participated in the league.The league was the brainchild of Catholic High head soccer coach Hale Trahan, who took over the Panthers after stints with both NISH and St. Martinville. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Soccer (us) School Systems Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Follow Matthew Louviere Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today