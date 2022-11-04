PHOTOS: Loreauville vs Delcambre

The Loreauville Tigers defeated the Delcambre Panthers 49-16 to end the regular season.
Both teams will advance to the LHSAA playoffs, with pairings to be released on Sunday, Nov. 6.
Full game coverage to follow.
SPORTS DIRECTOR
