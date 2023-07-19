State Little League Tourney PHOTOS: Evangeline All-Stars at Little League Baseball Tournament BY MATTHEW LOUVIERE THE DAILY IBERIAN Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Jul 19, 2023 Jul 19, 2023 Updated 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Head coach Skip Hebert offers a quick fist-bump to a player between innings. Matthew Louviere Buy Now Kameron Charles drops off his bat after being walked. Matthew Louviere Buy Now Bentley Foreman runs to first base. Matthew Louviere Buy Now Pitcher Bentley Foreman prepares to make a quick toss to first-baseman Connor August. Matthew Louviere Buy Now Parker Marcotte celebrates hitting a crucial triple. Matthew Louviere Buy Now Bentley Foreman pitches. Matthew Louviere Buy Now Aiden Landry bats. Matthew Louviere Buy Now Parker Marcotte exploits a bad throw to steal home. Matthew Louviere Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Evangeline Little League 9/10U All Stars played two games at the Louisiana Little League Baseball State Tournament at St. Julien Park last weekend. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys Baseball Matthew Louviere SPORTS DIRECTOR Author email Follow Matthew Louviere Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today