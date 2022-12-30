ERATH - Dylan Duhon is what you call a self-starter.
The senior Erath punter/kicker doesn't need a fiery pep talk or a motivational book to get him going.
In search of an opportunity to play at the next level, Duhon scoured social media and reached out to as many college coaches as he could find.
"I basically contacted every single coach and messaged them," he said. "I was persistent."
Multiple schools replied, including Henderson State, which invited Duhon to its campus in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. Head coach Scott Mayfield, who was impressed with Duhon's credentials, put him in contact with recruiting coordinator Chris Bryant.
"They said I have a lot of potential," said Duhon, who received a scholarship offer from Mayfield on the visit. "It felt amazing and actually brought tears to my eyes. It's one of the best feelings I've ever had."
The Reddies posted an 8-3 record this season and reached the first round of the Division II playoffs. Arkansas-Monticello and Nicholls State have also shown interest in Duhon, who plans to take additional visits before making a decision.
When Duhon began contacting college coaches, he was dubious about getting results.
"I honestly didn't think anyone would respond," he said. "It's hard to make a name from scratch."
Duhon, who has been kicking and punting since the seventh grade, was also a starting defensive end for an Erath team that went 8-4 reached the second round of the non-select Division II playoffs.
He was named District 5-3A first team kicker and second team punter after converting 10 of 13 field goals and averaging 42 yards per punt.
In Erath's 37-22 Week 6 district win over Kaplan, he kicked a career-long 42-yard field goal that put the Bobcats ahead 17-16.
"That was easily my favorite moment of the year," he said.
In the Bobcats' 34-30 playoff win against Eunice, he had a punt downed inside the two-yard line. Duhon, whose long this season was a 64-yarder against Loreauville, had 10 punts downed inside the opponents' 10-yard line.
"Dylan was one of our senior captains," EHS coach Eric LeBlanc said. "He started on the defensive line as a junior and senior. Kicking became his passion, which was nice to see.
"He really helped up with flipping the field on punts. I trusted him on some long field goals. He did a great job on the defensive line, too. He's a workaholic who led by example."
You can often find Duhon putting in work alone at the stadium. In addition to practicing his craft, the workouts give him peace of mind.
"It's a great way to clear my mind," he said. "I just love the art of kicking."